Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:TPL opened at $890.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $917.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.01. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $845.56 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

