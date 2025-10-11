Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.61 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 624 ($8.33). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 621.50 ($8.30), with a volume of 1,275,123 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TPK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 600 to GBX 605 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPK
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current year.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.