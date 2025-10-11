Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.61 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 624 ($8.33). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 621.50 ($8.30), with a volume of 1,275,123 shares traded.

TPK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 600 to GBX 605 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 585.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,354.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current year.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

