Truist Financial Corp Acquires 327 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000.

Shares of DNOV opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

