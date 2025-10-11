Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,172 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. $UNTY

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNTY. CWM LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 11,262.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of UNTY opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 28.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

