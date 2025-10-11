Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,329 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.7%

Powell Industries stock opened at $301.06 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.41 and its 200 day moving average is $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $955,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,618. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

