Truist Financial Corp Acquires 51,774 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,774 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

