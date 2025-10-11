Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 613,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.