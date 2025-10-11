Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.44 per share, with a total value of $28,182.96. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,814.96. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $164,832.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 678 shares of company stock worth $75,948 and have sold 20,845 shares worth $2,440,666. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

