Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $64,125,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,055,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $26,928,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.