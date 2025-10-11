Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ES opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

