Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $265.88 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.42.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.86.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

