Truist Financial Corp Buys 156 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 365.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,475,000 after purchasing an additional 702,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after purchasing an additional 421,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 97.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 414,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,620,000 after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $34,422,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.47 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $183.19.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

