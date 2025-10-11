Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,016 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMR. BTIG Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,048,847 shares of company stock worth $606,761,579 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

