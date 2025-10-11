Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,438 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

IXC opened at $40.25 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

