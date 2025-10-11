Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $132.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

