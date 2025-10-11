Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Kellanova $K

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of K stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,514 shares of company stock worth $54,869,342. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.