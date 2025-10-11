Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 21.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.35.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

