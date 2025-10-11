Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 418,352 shares in the last quarter.

FLBL stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

