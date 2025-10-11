Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in RELX PLC $RELX

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RELX were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RELX by 4.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RELX by 304.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 182,673 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of RELX by 7.3% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RELX by 2.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RELX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RELX in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

