Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $222,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6%

FRT opened at $95.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.43%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

