Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 36,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 64.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of MKTX opened at $177.40 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.