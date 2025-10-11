Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.81 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

