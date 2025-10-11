Truist Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September $USEP

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USEP. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 554,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 32.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 201.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USEP opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

