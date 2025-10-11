Truist Financial Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $45,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 592.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,821 shares of company stock worth $18,110,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Barclays started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

