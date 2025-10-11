Truist Financial Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

OC opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

