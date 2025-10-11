Truist Financial Corp Has $1.99 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $93.24 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
