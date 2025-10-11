Truist Financial Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $25,739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $15,382,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.88.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $136.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

