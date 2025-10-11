Truist Financial Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF $XHE

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,566.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 3.3%

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

