Truist Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at $16,853,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in IES by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IES by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IES currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.92, for a total value of $20,752,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,801,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,720,389.76. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $53,984,109. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $361.56 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.65.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

