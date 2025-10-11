Truist Financial Corp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,351,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,461.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 151,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period.

VAW opened at $199.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

