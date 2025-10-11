Truist Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.3%

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

