Truist Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Prime Buchholz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $11,534,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 99,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

