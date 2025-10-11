Truist Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 161.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $341,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 81.9% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.43.

ZS opened at $309.88 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $319.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

