Truist Financial Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF $CMDY

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMDY opened at $52.52 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

