Truist Financial Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

