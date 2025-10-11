Truist Financial Corp Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

