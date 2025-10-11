Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $52.47 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $264.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

