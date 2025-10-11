Truist Financial Corp Invests $2 Million in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF $PBJ

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $49.33.
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
