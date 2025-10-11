Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.