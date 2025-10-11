Truist Financial Corp Purchases 19,611 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF $AFLG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 1,043.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 935,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 853,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 201,302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 83,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

