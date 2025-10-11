Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,463 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $137.09 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $158.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

