Truist Financial Corp Purchases 824 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 708.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

ZALT stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

