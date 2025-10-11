Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,870 Shares of SpartanNash Company $SPTN

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SpartanNash by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 837.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 460,474 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 504,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Zacks Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.90 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. SpartanNash Company has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $910.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.50.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

