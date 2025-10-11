Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF $GVIP

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $149.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.59. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $156.05.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

