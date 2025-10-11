Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of EDIV opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $40.13.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.