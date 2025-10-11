Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,380.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

