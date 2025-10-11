Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDHQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 155,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

