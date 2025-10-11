Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,011,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $184.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $199.31. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

