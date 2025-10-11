Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.2% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 110.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

About TransUnion



TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

