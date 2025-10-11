Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $106.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

